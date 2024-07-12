Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $135.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

