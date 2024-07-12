MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.