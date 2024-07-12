Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $1,204,059.78 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,204,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Morphic Stock Performance
Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MORF
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.