Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $1,204,059.78 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,204,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morphic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

