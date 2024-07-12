National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

