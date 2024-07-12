Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

