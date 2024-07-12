NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $213.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NICE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.

NICE stock opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

