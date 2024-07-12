Norden Group LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $3,253,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $83,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 417,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

