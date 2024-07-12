Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.