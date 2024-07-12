Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
