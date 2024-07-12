Norden Group LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

