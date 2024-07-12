Norden Group LLC Buys 407 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

