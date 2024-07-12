Norden Group LLC Buys 696 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 62,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Novanta by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $165.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

