Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

