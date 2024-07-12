Norden Group LLC Has $392,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $379.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

