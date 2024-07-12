Norden Group LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

