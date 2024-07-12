Norden Group LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.