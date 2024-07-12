Norden Group LLC Invests $443,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $119,087,583. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,254.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,201.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

