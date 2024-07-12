Norden Group LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $45,104,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of INVH opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
