Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CHH opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.