Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.