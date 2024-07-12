Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,564 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

