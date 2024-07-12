Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,668 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $67,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 521,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 270,520 shares during the period.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

