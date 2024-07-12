Norden Group LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

