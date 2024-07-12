Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

