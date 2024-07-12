Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

