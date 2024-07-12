Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,829,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 776.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 834,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.71 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
