Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

