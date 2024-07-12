Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
NTIC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.63.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIC
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Technologies International
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.