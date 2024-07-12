Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

