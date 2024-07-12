Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $12,305,475. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

