Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.17. Approximately 1,099,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,901,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

