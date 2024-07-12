OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading 15.5% Higher

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21). 520,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 194,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.21.

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.