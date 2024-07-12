Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $141.62. Approximately 1,231,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,605,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

