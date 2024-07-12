Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at C$65.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$50.11 and a 1 year high of C$76.63. The firm has a market cap of C$17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.5701299 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.