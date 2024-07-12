Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,004 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAM opened at $46.70 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

