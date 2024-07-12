Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,215,500 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the June 15th total of 1,538,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.5 days.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

