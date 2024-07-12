PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. 1,865,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,731,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

