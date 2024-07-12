PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.97 and last traded at $162.24. 1,476,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,443,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

