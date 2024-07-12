Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.30

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 133084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.87.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

