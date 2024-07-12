Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 6,433,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,865,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

