Piper Sandler Increases Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $40.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.
Bank7 Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
