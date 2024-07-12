PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

