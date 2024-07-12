PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Approximately 8,425,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 27,067,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Further Reading

