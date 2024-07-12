Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.61 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

