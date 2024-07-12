Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $195.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $180.11 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

