Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,814 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 194.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

