Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 953 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

