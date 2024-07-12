Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $503,201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $810.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

