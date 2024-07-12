Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

