Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,512,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.