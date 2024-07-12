Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $374,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 241.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 344,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

