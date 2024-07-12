Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 213,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,789,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $87.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

